EtherGem (EGEM) Price Down 9.2% This Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $68,305.64 and $8,261.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.13 or 0.04895140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002928 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031465 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012163 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

