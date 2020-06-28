Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd (ASX:EFF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd (ASX:EFF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Evans & Partners Australian Flagship Fnd has a 1 year low of A$1.49 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of A$1.85 ($1.31).

