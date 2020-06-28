Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund (ASX:EGD) Announces $0.15 Final Dividend

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund (ASX:EGD) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund Company Profile

Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Walsh & Company Investments Limited. The fund is also managed by Evans and Partners Investment Management Pty Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund is domiciled in New South Wales, Australia.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans & Partners Global Disruption Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit