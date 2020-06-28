Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (ASX:EGF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13

Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund (ASX:EGF) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund stock opened at A$1.60 ($1.13) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.60. Evans & Partners Global Flagship Fund has a 1-year low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 1-year high of A$1.89 ($1.34).

