EventChain Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,266.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last week, EventChain has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $168,532.10 and approximately $5,266.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.12 or 0.04974416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031402 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011985 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

