FABRK Price Hits $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (FAB)

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. FABRK has a total market capitalization of $35.39 million and approximately $319,271.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FABRK token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global. During the last week, FABRK has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003235 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 194.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FABRK Profile