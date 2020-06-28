Faceter (FACE) Market Cap Achieves $541,232.25

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $7.50 and $24.68. Faceter has a market cap of $541,232.25 and approximately $18.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $450.15 or 0.04910688 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002932 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00055584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031489 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012216 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,570,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,551,949 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

