FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.40-10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.485-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY20 guidance to $10.40-10.60 EPS.

NYSE FDS opened at $328.65 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $343.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.80%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.15.

In related news, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $5,950,803.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 452,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,010,588.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,277 shares of company stock worth $12,078,368. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

