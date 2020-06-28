FintruX Network Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $14,149.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.11 or 0.04916567 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031450 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012199 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FTX is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

