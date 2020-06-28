First Internet Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of INBK opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

INBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

