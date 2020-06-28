FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share on Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$132.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$125.01. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$83.36 and a 52 week high of C$149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of -21.07.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$850.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$850.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 3.2899997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Nguyen sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.00, for a total transaction of C$531,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$5,437,200. Also, Director Brendan Calder sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total value of C$102,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,940.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

