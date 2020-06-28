Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 58.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FTF stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

