Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Franklin Universal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 55.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FT opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

