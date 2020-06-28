Garda Diversified Property Fund Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:GDF)

Garda Diversified Property Fund (ASX:GDF) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of GDF stock opened at A$0.89 ($0.63) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $201.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.11. Garda Diversified Property Fund has a 1-year low of A$0.80 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of A$1.55 ($1.10).

In other Garda Diversified Property Fund news, insider Mark Hallett acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$85,000.00 ($60,283.69). Also, insider Matthew Madsen 5,000,000 shares of Garda Diversified Property Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 134,609 shares of company stock worth $115,852.

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

