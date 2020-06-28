GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.36 Million

Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce $191.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.85 million to $195.05 million. GDS reported sales of $143.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $806.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.25 million to $813.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.34 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

GDS traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,944. GDS has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -190.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 2,988.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

