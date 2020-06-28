Giant (GIC) Price Reaches $0.0212 on Top Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Giant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including $24.71, $31.10, $70.83 and $10.42. During the last seven days, Giant has traded up 93.4% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $167,283.12 and approximately $8,511.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00460554 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026651 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00079830 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 327.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010009 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006812 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002903 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 7,889,057 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.71, $13.92, $11.91, $18.98, $31.10, $50.68, $5.63, $10.42, $20.33, $70.83, $7.59 and $33.89. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.