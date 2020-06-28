Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Plans $0.15 Final Dividend

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.
Goodman Group stock opened at A$14.38 ($10.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$14.38 and its 200-day moving average is A$14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Goodman Group has a 12 month low of A$9.60 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of A$16.78 ($11.90).
About Goodman Group
