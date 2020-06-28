Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Plans $0.15 Final Dividend

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Goodman Group stock opened at A$14.38 ($10.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$14.38 and its 200-day moving average is A$14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Goodman Group has a 12 month low of A$9.60 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of A$16.78 ($11.90).

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

