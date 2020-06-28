GreenMed (GRMD) Price Down 55.9% This Week

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GreenMed alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.62 or 0.04944981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002922 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031459 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012141 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed (CRYPTO:GRMD) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.