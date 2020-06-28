Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd (ASX:GOZ) Declares Final Dividend of $0.10

Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd (ASX:GOZ) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of GOZ stock opened at A$2.90 ($2.06) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.25. Growthpoint Properties Australia has a 12-month low of A$2.26 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of A$4.52 ($3.21).

About Growthpoint Properties Australia

Growthpoint Properties Australia is a publicly traded ASX listed A-REIT (ASX Code: GOZ) that specialises in the ownership and management of quality investment property. Growthpoint owns interests in a diversified portfolio of 59 office and industrial properties throughout Australia valued at approximately $3.9 billion and has an investment mandate to invest in office, industrial and retail property sectors.

