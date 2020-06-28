Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

ASX:GCI opened at A$1.70 ($1.21) on Friday. Gryphon Capital Income Trust has a one year low of A$1.24 ($0.88) and a one year high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.70 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.84.

