HempCoin Market Cap Achieves $304,427.19 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $304,427.19 and approximately $546.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00027459 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,207.60 or 1.00578877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089639 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000454 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 257,294,679 coins and its circulating supply is 257,159,529 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

