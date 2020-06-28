Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $6.94 or 0.00076028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Graviex, OKEx and Upbit. During the last week, Horizen has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $65.18 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00578070 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00118676 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000784 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,387,600 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Cryptopia, COSS, DragonEX, OKEx, Graviex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

