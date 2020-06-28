Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Hotel Property Investments Ltd (ASX:HPI) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

ASX HPI opened at A$2.53 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68. Hotel Property Investments has a 1-year low of A$1.45 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of A$3.64 ($2.58). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $397.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62.

About Hotel Property Investments

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold pubs and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Coles group ("Coles") and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group. HPI's objective is to maximise the long term income and capital returns from its investments for the benefit of its Securityholders.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit