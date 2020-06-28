Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Hunt Companies Finance Trust to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

HCFT opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.