HUSD (HUSD) Hits Market Cap of $118.53 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One HUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $118.53 million and approximately $17.82 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00045670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.60 or 0.05005219 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002872 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031436 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004569 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011954 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 118,432,479 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

