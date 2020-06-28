IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (IOFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOFB remained flat at $$30.00 on Friday. IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.14.

IA 1ST BANCSHAR/SH (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and nonowner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

