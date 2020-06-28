Illinois Tool Works Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by an average of 1,154.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 80.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

ITW opened at $167.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.78 and a 200 day moving average of $168.20. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.38.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

