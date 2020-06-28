Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Increases Dividend to $1.06 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 110.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $7.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

NYSE IIPR opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a current ratio of 292.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.31. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $139.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

