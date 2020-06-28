Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Receives $68.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

NSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, reaching $60.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,398. Insperity has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Insperity by 788.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Insperity by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

