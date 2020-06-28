InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$39.37 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

