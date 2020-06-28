Joint Ventures (JOINT) Hits Market Cap of $22,972.90

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 37.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $22,972.90 and $1,053.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.01744016 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00169474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00050326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00110511 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ launch date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

