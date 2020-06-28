Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$53.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$744.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KL shares. Roth Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.93.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

