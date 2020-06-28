KKR Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

KKR Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Shares of ASX KKC opened at A$1.66 ($1.17) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.66. KKR Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of A$1.21 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of A$2.53 ($1.80).

