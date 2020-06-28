Lambda Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.17 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $38.17 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.82 or 0.01742948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00169970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00050201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00110205 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,229,128 tokens. Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

