Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 660.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 70.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

