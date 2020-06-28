Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to post sales of $510.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $509.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.10 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $556.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.20. 2,347,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $808,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,806. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

