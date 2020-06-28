MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,132.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.77 or 0.02472118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.65 or 0.02437858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00454365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00697667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00063209 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00578070 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

