Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Medifast has a payout ratio of 65.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medifast to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Shares of MED opened at $131.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day moving average is $91.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $133.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,811,537.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $335,448.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Medifast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

