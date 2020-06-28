MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.33 (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

Get MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGDDY. HSBC raised shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.