Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$1.28. The firm had revenue of C$31.53 million for the quarter.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Dividend History for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit