Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$1.28. The firm had revenue of C$31.53 million for the quarter.

