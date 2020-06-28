Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) to Issue $0.03 Final Dividend

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
ASX:MGR opened at A$2.10 ($1.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.72. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Mirvac Group has a 1 year low of A$1.65 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of A$3.53 ($2.50).
About Mirvac Group
