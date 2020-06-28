Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 53.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $240.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 74% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00453502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000712 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003436 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000447 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,862,572,882 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

