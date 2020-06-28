Namecoin Price Hits $0.38 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Namecoin has a market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $1,927.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00004186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Namecoin has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

