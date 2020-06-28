National Health Investors Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.102 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 41.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 106.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $59.06 on Friday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

