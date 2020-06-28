NEM (XEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.52 Million

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $378.74 million and $5.52 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax, YoBit, Kryptono and Cryptomate. During the last week, NEM has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bithumb, Iquant, Bitbns, OKEx, Liquid, Indodax, Bittrex, Koineks, LiteBit.eu, Exrates, Livecoin, Upbit, Zaif, Coinbe, Kuna, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, YoBit, Binance, COSS, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Huobi, B2BX, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

