New Energy Solar Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:NEW)

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

ASX NEW opened at A$1.09 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.18. The firm has a market cap of $383.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.42. New Energy Solar has a 1-year low of A$0.98 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of A$1.40 ($0.99).

New Energy Solar Company Profile

New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

