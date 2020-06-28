New Energy Solar Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:NEW)

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.
ASX NEW opened at A$1.09 ($0.77) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.08 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.18. The firm has a market cap of $383.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.42. New Energy Solar has a 1-year low of A$0.98 ($0.69) and a 1-year high of A$1.40 ($0.99).
New Energy Solar Company Profile
See Also: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for New Energy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Energy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.