NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.67 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $14.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $15.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.64 billion to $18.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.70.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total transaction of $4,790,878.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,249,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,498,283 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock traded down $13.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $366.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,802,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,452,842. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $385.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

