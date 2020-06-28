ODEM Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.89 Million (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. ODEM has a total market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $164,684.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.12 or 0.04974416 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002879 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031402 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011985 BTC.

About ODEM

ODE is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official website is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.