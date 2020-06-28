Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00006576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BCEX, Huobi and Binance. During the last week, Ontology has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $420.01 million and $85.16 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,743,794 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Upbit, Binance, Hotbit, Huobi, BitMart, Bibox, Indodax, OKEx, Koinex, Bitbns, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.