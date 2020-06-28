Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Paramount Group has a dividend payout ratio of 400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.53 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Paramount Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

